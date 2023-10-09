Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.14 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

