Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

EMR opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.