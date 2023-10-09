iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

