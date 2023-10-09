Field & Main Bank Has $168,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.