2,366 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

