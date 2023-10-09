Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.