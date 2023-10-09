Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

