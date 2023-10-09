Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.