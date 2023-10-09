Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.96% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAR opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.