Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock valued at $237,435,336 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

