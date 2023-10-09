10,392 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

