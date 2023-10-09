Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $883,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $75.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

