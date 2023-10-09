Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Boosted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 397,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,005,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,774 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.