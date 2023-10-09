Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Decreased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $200.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.