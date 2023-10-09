WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for about 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,726,000 after buying an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OC opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

