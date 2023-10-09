Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys 2,960 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 393,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.