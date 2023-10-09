Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $331,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHJ stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

