Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,807,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

