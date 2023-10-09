Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 2.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,464.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,102.22 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,487.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,395.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.