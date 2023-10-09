Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,088,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 177,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

