Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $57.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

