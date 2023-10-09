Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 1.32% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,568,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $21.40 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

