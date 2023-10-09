Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $4.58 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

