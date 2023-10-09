Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 356.1% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,000,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

