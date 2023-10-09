WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.