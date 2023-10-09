Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 173 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $124.73 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.