Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.