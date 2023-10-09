Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

