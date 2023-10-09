Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 4,837 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

