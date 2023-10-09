Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $501,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy
In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
VTS stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39.
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.
