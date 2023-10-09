Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Thryv worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,705.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Thryv Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.10 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

