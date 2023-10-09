Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $897.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $836.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

