Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.