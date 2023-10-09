Patten Group Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

