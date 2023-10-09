Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $185,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

