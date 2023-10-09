Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 22,974 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

IMAX Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.