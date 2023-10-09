Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,089 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Confluent worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

