Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMO opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $102.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

