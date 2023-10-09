V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $99.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

