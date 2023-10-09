Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 516,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 81,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

