British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

