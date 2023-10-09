1,379 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 805.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

