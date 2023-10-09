V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $126,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $452.31 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

