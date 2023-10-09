Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.49 million. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

