National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

