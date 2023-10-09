Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,777 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clarivate worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 553,407 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $6.49 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

