StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of BSX opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 198,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 140.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 516,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

