Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 4.2 %

ONTO stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

