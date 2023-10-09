Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,728 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 100.25%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

