Patten Group Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 240.3% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,202 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.